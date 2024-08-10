Today might be a bit of a mixed bag. While many of us may be looking for some fun and relaxation, there's an emotional intensity in the air that could stir up drama. With Mercury currently in retrograde, dredging up issues from the past, the atmosphere is ripe for resentments and negative feelings to come bubbling up to the surface. On the positive side, this can be an opportunity to put old issues to rest by confronting them head-on, working through the difficulties, and resolving to do better moving forward.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't trick yourself into thinking that change happens overnight. It often happens in small, incremental steps.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Take a break from work and responsibilities, and spend time with someone you love instead.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't take on more than you can handle. It might be best to sit the day out or keep your schedule light.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

What might seem like a good idea at first might turn out to be the opposite. Decisions may require a little more time and forethought for now.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may be emotionally tender today. If so, try to avoid people who irritate or upset you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's impossible to be the person who's always right or in control. Recognize when it's time to take a step back and breathe or admit a mistake.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A go-with-the-flow approach will work better than one that's forced.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Lean on your community or friends for support. It will be more helpful than suffering in silence.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Take extra care with what you say publicly. It could be all too easy to create unnecessary problems for yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Challenge yourself to be more open-minded, especially when it comes to people whose values might differ from yours.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't be so insistent on doing everything your way that you miss the opportunity to get the support you need.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Try not to be too judgmental or narrow-minded. Talking to a neutral party could offer you a valuable perspective.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Personal freedom is very important to you, as is the power of possibility. You're opinionated and courageous enough to stand up for your beliefs. Additionally, you enjoy living on the lighter side of life with your playful sense of humor and love of fun. Others are guaranteed to have a good time when they're around you. Your passion and creativity are inspiring. This year could bring changes to your home life, as there may be a need for improvements. Go back to your roots. Strengthen your support system and reinforce your inner foundation.