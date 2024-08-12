Mallorca Fashion Outlet will be open from 10am to 10pm. | R.L.
Palma12/08/2024 08:46Updated at 10:21
This Thursday, August 15, is a public holiday throughout Spain and one of the days set for establishments in Mallorca to open their doors to the public. It celebrates the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, that is, the belief that the soul and body of the Virgin Mary went to Heaven when her days on Earth were over. Be that as it may, what is certain is that despite being a public holiday in general, the island's shops are allowed to open and welcome those who choose to spend their free day at the shops.
