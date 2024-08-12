This Thursday, August 15, is a public holiday throughout Spain and one of the days set for establishments in Mallorca to open their doors to the public. It celebrates the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, that is, the belief that the soul and body of the Virgin Mary went to Heaven when her days on Earth were over. Be that as it may, what is certain is that despite being a public holiday in general, the island's shops are allowed to open and welcome those who choose to spend their free day at the shops.

In addition to the usual shops, the following shopping centres will also be open: both El Corte Inglés department stores (Avenidas and Jaume III), Fan Mallorca, Porto Pi, Mallorca Fashion Outlet, Alcampo and Carrefour. On Sunday on the other hand, the only shopping centres that will be able to keep their doors open will be those located in areas of great tourist affluence, such as El Corte Inglés de Jaume III, and Mallorca Fashion Outlet, in Marratxi.

Upcoming public holidays

The rest of the days marked for opening this year 2024 will be: September 8 (falling on a Sunday, selected because it is the start of the school season, a time when many families do last-minute shopping for the start of the academic year); October 12 (Saturday and a public holiday for Spain's National Day); November 3 (Sunday, the day after All Saints' Day); December 6 (Friday, Constitution Day) and Sundays 22 and 29 of December, in the middle of the Christmas season.

While some see the holidays as an opportunity to increase their income, others feel it is important to respect the holiday break. Either way, consumers can now mark these holidays in their calendars and prepare for a busy shopping season.