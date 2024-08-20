Many of us may still be recovering from Monday's chaotic full moon. Luckily, today provides us with an opportunity to regroup and find calm. Today's cosmic energy is best used for tasks centered on emotional and physical well-being, humanitarian work, and creativity. For those of us who can afford to take the day off work or go home early, it may be a good idea to do so, since there will be a greater need for rest and relaxation. However, if there's work to do that we can't put off, we should do our best not to take on more than we can handle.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're feeling moody or sad, seek joy, inspiration and humor. You might find it helpful.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may need to put a plan on pause for now. Try not to get discouraged. Sometimes the timing just isn't right.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be juggling a lot. There's no shame in asking for help.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be in need of an escape. Plan a quick getaway. If you can't get away anytime soon, try spending some time outdoors, preferably near water.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid negative and draining people. Don't let anyone steal your happiness.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It might be beneficial for you to go off-grid for a couple of hours and spend some time in your own bubble or with the people closest to you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Keep your schedule as light as possible today. Give yourself enough flexibility to respond to any last-minute issues that pop up.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You do a lot for others. Try doing a little more for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your intuition is extremely strong today. Pay attention to it. It may be showing you what your heart really desires.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It could be tempting to fill up your schedule with stuff to do. However, the main thing that you should be doing is taking a time-out.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your friends or community may play a role in helping you get something you need. Know that you are loved.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Believe in yourself, and you'll be able to accomplish just about anything.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're the epitome of class and cool. With an innate sense of style and influence, others naturally gravitate to you and follow your lead. Your witty sense of humor and love of fun make you the person who people turn to whenever they're in need of good vibes. However, despite your warm demeanor, vulnerability may be something you often struggle with. Part of your mission in this lifetime is learning how to let others lift you up when you're down. This year, if you're ready to make positive changes in your life, know that you've got a lot of cosmic support behind you!