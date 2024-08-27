There's a cheery, enthusiastic vibe in the air. Whatever we're aiming to accomplish, we can get it done if we put our minds to it. Since the planet Mercury is still in retrograde, we'll just need to be flexible with our schedules and approaches. We're encouraged to think outside the box instead of sticking with what feels familiar. We're also encouraged to connect with people who are unique, while still embracing our own special qualities. Meanwhile, since today will be quite busy, we should be mindful of scattering our energy in too many directions.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Make some changes to your routine for the sake of simplicity. Avoid burning yourself out.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Keep an open mind when it comes to love. You might match with someone unexpected. If you're partnered, try something new together.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Breaking negative family patterns can be difficult, but with some courage and determination, you can succeed.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A random act of kindness could make someone's day.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You could secure an opportunity with the help of a friend or because of someone you know.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Embrace what makes you special and sets you apart from the crowd. Success will soon follow.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Having time to yourself can be beneficial for your creativity and peace of mind.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Be open to meeting new people, even those you think you might not have anything in common with. You might be pleasantly surprised by the results.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might encounter someone who challenges you to think differently than you usually do. Sometimes change can be a good thing.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Go somewhere you've never been before. You might find it to be a fun, learning experience.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't be afraid of rejection. Being true to who you are will always connect you with the right people.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

A chance encounter could lead to something great. Too, if you receive an invitation to visit a new venue or an interesting event near you, say "yes."

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You enjoy an on-the-go lifestyle. You're hardworking and self-motivated. Although you love routines, boredom is something you try hard to avoid. Resourcefulness and versatility are just a few of the gifts you possess. You often pick up new skills because of your many interests. You love great conversation. You strive to learn as much as possible, too. You're always helping others with your shrewd problem-solving. You may just need to be mindful of taking on too much. This year, there's major professional advancement in the stars for you. You might also undergo a personal rebrand.