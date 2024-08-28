The Mercury retrograde ends today. As a result, we should begin seeing some momentum with projects, talks and other affairs that have been stalled over the past couple of weeks. We should also be able to find clarity on how to best move forward with a plan or decision. As long as we pay attention to the facts and trust our gut instincts, we'll be able to ascertain the right path. On another note, the current cosmic weather supports heartfelt bonding. Gestures of kindness will go a long way.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may get the green light to move forward with a creative project or an exciting new idea. You could also experience a creative breakthrough.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

When it comes to making decisions about your love life, pay attention to your intuition.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A pending offer or opportunity may finally come through.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're trying to market yourself or your services, expect success with your efforts. Your ability to attune to what others need will help.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your kindness and generosity toward others can make a meaningful difference.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't be so quick to say "yes" to an invitation, commitment or job. Give yourself more time to think about it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If things have been weird between you and a friend, today presents an opportunity for the two of you to make amends.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can get your career plans back on track. Look to your professional network or relationships for assistance.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Stick to your principles. Don't compromise on your integrity.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Connect with people who can enlighten you. They may be able to offer you a more positive perspective.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you're making a major purchase or investment, or you're thinking about entering into an agreement, make sure that you're clear on the terms. Ask the right questions.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

People who appreciate your authenticity are the people worth keeping around.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You always have a plan. Even when you have to deal with the unexpected, your clever thinking enables you to handle the situation with ease. Take care not to be too hard on yourself when life doesn't go according to plan. Your only job is to remain focused on what you can control. When you're able to put your mind or ideas to good use, your light shines the brightest. You're intelligent, practical and capable. For you, success is always within reach. This year, it's all about the strength of your bonds and connections. Keep yourself grounded in love.