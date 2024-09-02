While some of us may be aiming to enjoy what little remains of summer, under today's new moon, many of us may be more focused on getting ready for fall. We can best harness today's planetary power by tackling mundane tasks like organising and cleaning, preparing for the workweek, or getting ourselves back on track with a regular schedule. Since health and wellness are also highlighted under this moon, this is also a good time for implementing habits or scheduling activities and appointments that support our well-being.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Consider simple things that you can do to improve your wellness or your work-life balance. You can make big progress with small steps.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

The timing is ideal for beginning a creative project or exploring your creative side. Your love life also gets some help from the stars.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be inspired to clean, organize or get your home fall ready. Taking care of these items now will put you ahead of the curve.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Taking time to clean out your inbox and update your calendar can help you stay on top of your appointments and other important matters.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Set aside a few moments to plan your budget and expenses. It will be one less thing on your plate to worry about.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Think about what you're ready to leave behind and what you want to embrace. The future is now.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You need to refill your cup. Maybe it's time to commit to a practice that nourishes your heart and soul.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If your social circle has shrunk, you're encouraged to expand it. Building community is an ongoing project.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may have career goals you're ready to reach. Now's the time to lay the groundwork. On another note, think about ways you can help to guide or mentor others.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You're feeling ready to expand and grow. Maybe this means traveling to new places or going back to school. Sharing your wisdom with others is also encouraged.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

The resources or support you need are within your reach. It may only be as simple as asking.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Partnership and teamwork are the keys to your success now. Make sure your joining forces with the right folks.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're persistent, hardworking, and disciplined. You give much of yourself when it comes to the people and the things that you love. Being able to be vulnerable with someone you trust is a must for any relationship that you're in. Although the strength of many of your relationships is being tested right now, you're learning that sometimes it's necessary to choose yourself and your happiness over someone else's comfort.