If the past few days haven't been that productive, today gives us an opportunity to get back into the flow. We'll find the day to be extremely beneficial for catching up on work, making good on our commitments, and taking care of our everyday responsibilities. The current cosmic weather will also be useful for laying the groundwork for new goals, plans or initiatives that we want to implement. Overall, the timing is excellent for getting down to business and doing the hard work that will set us up for success.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your hard work won't go unnoticed. Keep it up!

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you dare to step outside of your comfort zone, you may discover something new about yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be ready to move on from something that you've outgrown. Keep going, and don't turn back!

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You'll find today to be productive for socializing, meetings and important discussions.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A new career opportunity might be in the works for you. On another note, consider adopting better habits to improve your relationship with work and wellness.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Embrace what makes you unique. It will boost your confidence.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Making time to unplug or connect with family can be nourishing for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might encounter someone who wows or inspires you in a positive and unexpected way.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Being practical with your money and financial decisions will pay off.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't limit yourself. Keep growing, exploring and taking risks.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Give yourself some space to make up your mind or act on an opportunity. Don't feel rushed to make a decision.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Being around other smart and innovative people could ignite your creative spark.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have an appreciation for beauty and style. You want to experience the best that life has to offer. This may be one reason why you always strive to give your best in all that you do. You're consistent, loyal and strong. You're a rational thinker, but you're also deeply imaginative. Once you've locked in on a goal, you keep working at it until you've hit your mark. When it comes to love, you might consider yourself a romantic. One thing is for certain: You have a big heart. This year, permit yourself to play more and worry less. Do what makes you happy.