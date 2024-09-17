We might be feeling wired and tired under today's transformative lunar eclipse. Between now and the next six months, many of us may experience a profound yet necessary change in our lives, with the goal of living a more emotionally fulfilling existence. Successfully navigating these changes may mean establishing better boundaries, tending to our spiritual and emotional well-being, or acknowledging a sobering truth. On a global level, this eclipse spotlights a greater need for compassion, better wellness practices, and greater care for our waterways.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your energy might be very low today. Take a break. Too, consider what you need to do to refill your spiritual cup.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Take an assessment of your friendships and connections. Perhaps there's some you've outgrown and some that need strengthening.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A career change or a promotion may be in development for you. On another note, you could garner recognition for your accomplishments.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't limit yourself. Instead, believe in yourself and what you can do.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of letting negative feelings fester. Work on letting them go so that you can move on with your life.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A relationship hits a turning point. Whatever happens next, you'll know exactly where you need to be.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need to update your wellness goals, especially if you need help sticking with them.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're craving more joy or passion in your life, your wish will soon be granted.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A matter concerning your home or family may need to be resolved. This could mean establishing healthier boundaries, building a stronger support system, or improving your sense of comfort.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might have an idea or project that you're ready to execute. Harness your creative thinking.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might need to reframe your relationship with money. One way you can do this is by recognizing your true worth.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You're on the cusp of a major win. Doors are opening for you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You may often choose your head over your heart, but if there's anyone who can find a balance between the two, it's you. You're as caring and loving as much as you are sensible and clever. You're imaginative in your ideas, but you also possess the determination and logic to successfully execute them. You're charming and witty, but you're down to earth as well. You work hard to achieve your goals, but taking out time to smell the roses is something you know how to do, too. This year, building and maintaining mutually supportive relationships will boost your success.