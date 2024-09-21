We might be flushed with ideas today, but we'll need to guard against overthinking or spreading ourselves thin, as well as having our attention zapped by too many distractions. A calm, grounded approach will be useful for executing our plans and ideas and tackling any problems that we encounter. The current cosmic weather can be great for enjoying activities that enrich our lives and provide opportunities for learning and conversation.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Prioritise what's important today so that you're not overcommitted.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Beware of starting a DIY project that might end up costing more time and money than you anticipated.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't overthink things. Trust your intuition.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It may be hard to stay focused. If you have an important project to finish, it may be best to save it for another day when your mind is fresh and clear.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't give more of yourself than you can afford. Conserve your time and resources.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Before you say "yes" to another responsibility or commitment, consider if it's the right fit for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Take care of your emotional well-being today. You may need some extra TLC.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Connect with the people who make your heart full. Avoid those who drain you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Plan to follow through with your obligations today. Be mindful of letting others distract you from your tasks.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Take a break from work, and go and do something fun!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be practical with financial decisions. Don't spend beyond your means.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be mindful of what you share or divulge to others. Not everyone needs to have access to your private life.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're not easily frustrated by a challenge. With how hard you work, you always seem to overcome any obstacle in front of you. Even in your relationships, you always go above and beyond for those you love deeply. People know that they can trust you because of your honesty and good character. You're approachable, charismatic and thoughtful. At the same time, you hold people to a high standard. You just have to be mindful of being too hard on people if they fall short - including yourself. This year, challenge your self-limiting beliefs, and have more faith in yourself and what you can do.