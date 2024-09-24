We may be feeling a bit foggy in the early hours of the morning, which might slow us down. However, when the afternoon arrives, we should be back on our game. With both our imagination and intuition being supported by today's planetary power, the second half of the day will be especially useful for brainstorming ideas, engaging in creative projects and interests, and solving problems. Meanwhile, heartfelt bonds are supported under the current skies. Working alongside people we trust and respect can help us achieve success, while spending time with the people we love can boost our mood.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might be difficult to quiet your mind. If so, use tools like mindfulness or meditation to help you find peace.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

What you need is within reach. Rallying the support of your friends can help you get it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may not be feeling too confident. Take a moment to acknowledge a few things that you appreciate about yourself. Also, trusting your gut will lead to a win.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Talking to someone you trust could help you cut through the fluff and find the clarity you need.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might be easily fatigued or overwhelmed by people. Spend some quiet time with yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Not everything is your job to fix. Share some of this responsibility with others.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Set a schedule that you can stick to today. It can help you stay on track.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be on the fence about something you want. Give yourself a little time, and the answer will reveal itself.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be firm with your boundaries. Be protective of your time and energy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't discount the help or input of others when executing your plans. They may bring something to the table that you're missing.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take a practical approach to money. Avoid spending your dollars on anything that seems too good to be true.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're in a "blah" kind of mood, seek out things that make you feel joyful, like art or entertainment.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're great with people. You have a friendly and charismatic personality. Good company and conversation are what you enjoy. You're smart, but you also enjoy learning new things. You never rush your decisions; you prefer to weigh out your choices carefully. Achieving balance in your life is important to you, which is why you gravitate to people, places and things that help you find peace and harmony. This year, you may be reaching new heights in your career or getting the recognition that you deserve.