There's encouraging energy afoot, which can be beneficial for making positive changes in our lives. The current cosmic weather is particularly good for creativity, improving our emotional well-being, and nurturing our closest bonds. We're called to seek beauty, inspiration and good vibes where we can. Problems can be solved best by thinking innovatively, being objective or diplomatic, or putting our heads together with others. The evening hours bode well for art and entertainment, festivities, and other social events.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your heart knows what it wants, so pay attention to what it tells you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Resourceful thinking is the key to your success for today. It will help you stay on top of your busy schedule.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be able to find a new life for a creative project or idea from the past.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your intuition is your strongest ally. Listen to it and use it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be time to move on from something that no longer works for you. But first, there may be some unfinished business to handle.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Honouring your values will always help you build the right connections - with the right people for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The clarity that you've been missing finally arrives.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Follow the path that your creative impulses lead you down today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

What's one small change you can make in your life to get closer to a goal? Start now.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The ability to pay attention and attune to what others need or feel will aid you in accomplishing your goals.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Go with the flow. You'll end up exactly where you're supposed to be.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Take advantage of the feel-good vibes in the air. Do something nice for yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

our quick wit and imagination enable you to succeed. You love finding new and interesting things to get into, as well as meeting new people along the way. You also value the bonds you share with your friends and loved ones; you deeply care about making them happy. Although you're very independent, you enjoy having people by your side with whom you can share your experiences. You have strong principles, and you're unafraid to stand up for your beliefs. You always strive to treat others in a fair and just manner. This year, allow yourself to start receiving as much as you give. Call on your community for support.