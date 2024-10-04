Emotions could be heightened today, but our intuition may be noticeably stronger as well. We're encouraged to delve inward and pay close attention to our gut feelings to decide how to best move forward. If we're moody or stressed, we should make time for self-care. Calling on the support of those we trust can also be useful. On a positive note, the current cosmic weather is great for connecting with the people we love and care about. For those of us seeking to build or strengthen our relationships with others, the timing is also ideal.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Expect to receive a show of support or kindness from someone in a way that deeply touches your heart. Yes, you are loved!

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Teamwork and partnership are your avenues for success. Plan to collaborate with others today.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can make strides with any goals or projects that you're working on. Keep up the good work!

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Romance is in the stars for you. Let the love flow.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you need a pick-me-up, connect with family virtually or in-person.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

The lines of communication are open. It's a great day for meetings, calls, and connecting with others.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

When making money-related decisions, follow your gut and stick to your values.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your charm, talent, and self-assured attitude will get you the results that you want.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Chances are, you're running low on energy. There's no shame in calling it an early night.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Make time in your schedule for some fun with friends. Indulge in play today!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might receive recognition for what you do or some much-needed encouragement that you're on the right track.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Plan to do something that delights you today. You deserve it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You value meaningful friendships since they bring out the best in you. When it comes to showing up for your friends, you are always fully committed. Being a part of a team or something bigger than you tends to bring out your passionate side. You know the kind of magic that can be made when people work side by side toward a shared goal or vision. With your natural charm and levelheaded approach to plans, you could also be a great leader. You have a knack for understanding people and how to bring them together. This year, your financial forecast looks bright!