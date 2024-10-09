It's time to get down to serious business. The cosmic weather for today is perfect for productivity, making important decisions, and handling any tasks that require a great deal of effort, concentration or responsibility. At the same time, we should focus on the work we currently have in progress rather than adding new items to our to-do list. While focusing on personal and professional growth can lead to many exciting opportunities, we're encouraged to refine what we already have so that we can ensure we have the time and space for more in the future.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Attempting to control what others do can be an exercise in futility. Lead by example instead.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Engage in activities that help feed your mind and soul.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Set aside time in your busy schedule to tend to your emotional wellness.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

As others seek out your help and support, make sure you have folks that you can count on as well.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Give your body what it needs so you can have the energy to keep up with everything else that you have to do.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be bold; be you. Expressing yourself in a creative or authentic way will help you get the gold.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's a great day for handling matters concerning your home or family. When it comes to decision-making, trust your gut.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Catch up on calls and emails, schedule meetings, or clean up your inbox. You can also make headway with writing- or media-related work.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your money and finances are spotlighted today. Handle them with great care.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you need a pick-me-up, dress up a little or wear something that makes you feel good.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

More rest may be needed. Don't push yourself too hard. Take it easy.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You can benefit from spending time with friends or participating in a group project.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

A cookie-cutter existence is not for you. You prefer to live life on your own terms. You're both rational and revolutionary in your thinking. You're also opinionated and headstrong. Although you enjoy being a part of a community and have many friendships, you will always maintain your individuality. You have a dry wit and a unique sense of humour. You inspire others to think differently and step outside of their comfort zone. This year, there could be big developments in your home or family life. You may be putting down roots, getting back to your roots, or expanding your family tree.