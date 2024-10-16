With Thursday's full moon on the way, the atmosphere is especially buzzy. As a result, many of us may need to watch out for added stress and irritability. Though, on a positive note, it's a good day for taking on challenging projects or work, since it will give us a useful outlet for the added energy in the air. Physical activity can also be a great way to alleviate any restlessness, anxiety or frustration that we might be feeling. Meanwhile, exercising patience and understanding can aid us in avoiding or diffusing unnecessary drama with others.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be responsible for your emotions. What do you need to do for yourself to improve your mood or well-being?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Heed your intuition. It will help you make the best decisions.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Using your time and energy as effectively as possible means only pursuing the goals that are most meaningful for you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You know what to do and how it should be done when it comes to a particular situation. Take the initiative.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You need a break or a change of environment. Maybe it's time to plan a quick getaway or spend some time outdoors or in your favorite place.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Exercise your boundaries. Protect your peace of mind and steer clear of negative people.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Consider collaborating or partnering up with people who can help add to your success or skill set.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can get a lot accomplished today. However, try not to get too far ahead of yourself. Easy does it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Taking a calculated risk is better than an unnecessary one. Strategize accordingly.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It might be a good idea to lay low and be in your own private world today. Save yourself the hassle of dealing with other people's drama.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Today could be exceptionally busy. Pace yourself so that you can make it through the day.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be confident in your abilities and know your worth.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're perceptive and quick-witted. You're persuasive with your words, and it's easy for you to win people over. Others enjoy talking to you because of how friendly and funny you are. You keep calm under pressure and know how to go with the flow. You love anything that feeds and engages your mind. You always have great ideas because you're such an imaginative thinker. This year, aim to partner and connect with people who can add to your life.