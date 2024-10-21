The day begins with a burst of energy, but toward the second half of the day, we can expect the afternoon slump. It'll be wise to get the more demanding projects and tasks out of the way as early as possible. By the evening, we may be less focused on work and more focused on our private life, with home and family matters taking center stage. The latter half of the day calls for us to tend to the people we love, as well as our emotional well-being. Enjoying a cozy night in or going to bed early might also be appealing.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Go with your gut, and you won't go wrong. Trust in yourself and your judgment.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be careful of making assumptions about others. If you're unclear about something, just ask.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might feel a bit scattered or unfocused. Take a moment to identify and prioritise what's really important to you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Allow yourself the chance to catch up to yourself. You'll be back on your A game in no time.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It might be more beneficial for you to work alone or at your own pace.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Folks could be unreliable today, but it shouldn't be too hard to find the backup you need.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Be mindful of overpromising on what you're able to deliver. Only commit to what you can actually do.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be hesitant to make a move. Take your time. A window of opportunity will soon open up.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid overextending yourself to others. Conserve your energy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It could be easy to get overwhelmed today. Ask for help.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't rush into anything right now. Go slow and take a more strategic approach.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Today could be kind of moody or "blah" for you. Seek joy. The clouds will soon clear.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're multifaceted and adaptable. No matter the problem, goal or situation, you can handle whatever the moment calls for and rise up to the occasion. You're communicative and clever. You're also a natural leader, and you know how to rally people together. You have a great sense of humor and love making people laugh. You might even have a creative talent involving writing, music, or other forms of art. Since you're not the type to be in one place for too long, you may enjoy an active or busy lifestyle. This year, you've got some luck on your side. Stay optimistic because good things are coming your way!