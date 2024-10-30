There's great potential for camaraderie today, as many of us should be in a sociable mood. However, we may need to be mindful of sharing unsolicited opinions without considering our audience and the impact that our words might have on others. At the same time, we should be wary of jumping to conclusions. Now isn't the best time for making important decisions, since there's a danger of being too hasty with our choices. On a positive note, the timing is excellent for thinking outside the box and veering off the beaten path.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be mindful of making risky financial decisions. Get a second opinion if possible.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be open to feedback or suggestions from others. They might turn out to be very helpful.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may have a creative burst of energy that you can put to good use. On another note, if you've been working too hard, schedule some time off.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Enjoy some guilt-free me-time. Unplug from the rest of the world and prioritise yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your intuition is spot-on today. If you get a hunch about something, it may be worth looking into further.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Try not to be overly critical of others. If you want to offer advice on something, make sure it's constructive.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Be confident in asking for what you need. There's a strong chance you might get it, possibly from an unexpected source.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Stay above the fray. It might be best to lay low so that you can keep stress or drama at bay.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be mentally exhausted. Give yourself an opportunity to rest. Allow others to pitch in.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The results you want may not happen overnight, but you're getting closer to the finish line.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't allow distractions to pull you off course. Stay focused on your goals.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your ability to think innovatively can aid you in making sound money or career decisions.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You'll only pursue a goal if you believe in the mission. You don't waste your time with halfhearted attempts. For you, life is often all or nothing. This attitude gives you an exceptional amount of perseverance, focus and dedication when achieving your objectives. It's also the reason why you put so much heart into your relationships with the people you care about most. Beneath your tough armour, you're an empathetic soul. Your incisive humor helps you make sense of the world around you. This year, avoid focusing too much on results. Recognise when you should push the river and when you'll be better off just going with the flow.