The morning hours are great for working on our to-do lists, especially the more-tedious tasks that we've been avoiding. The current cosmic weather is also ideal for studying and research, heartfelt or revealing discussions, and activities that support our mental well-being. The vibe shifts as we head into the evening, infusing the atmosphere with passion and excitement that should put us in the mood for socialising, dating and low-key fun.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Clean out your closets and donate or recycle anything you're no longer using. Meanwhile, if you're in a funky mood, the vibes will soon improve.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You should find meetings and discussions to be productive, particularly if there's a collaborative project that you're working on.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can be successful with your wellness goals today. Working with a buddy may help you reach them faster.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Feed your need for fun! If there's work to do, save the tough tasks for later when you're feeling more motivated.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Home and family obligations may take up your attention early in the day. However, there will be opportunity for me-time in the evening.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A heart-to-heart may be needed, perhaps with a friend or family member. Expect a positive outcome.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Be selective about how you spend your time today. Prioritise what's important.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your charm and quick wit enable you to secure an opportunity or manifest something that you want.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your intuition is spot-on, so pay attention. Chances are, you already know the steps you need to take. You just need to follow through.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The first half of the day is ideal for mixing and mingling or catching up with friends. Come the afternoon, your mind may need a rest.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may have ideas, insight or expert advice that's worth sharing. You can bond with people over a mutual interest in learning or innovation.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It could be nice to escape for the day or enjoy a brief outing. Come later, you may be more focused on work and responsibilities.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're full of magic and mystery. You might also be a bit quiet, but others are often drawn to you because of your calm demeanor and magnetic personality. You would do well in jobs where you're helping to heal or inspire others. Because your emotions run deep, you dislike doing anything you're not passionate about. You're sensitive to what others feel, but you may need help building better boundaries with people. It's always important that you trust your gut. This year, your needs and desires demand more attention from you. Sometimes it's OK to put yourself first.