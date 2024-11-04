The cosmos lend us the drive and determination we need to start off the week strong. It's a great day for handling big responsibilities, demanding projects, or executing big plans, especially if the work we do helps make the world a better place. Despite whatever obligations need to be met, we should expect the mood for today to be upbeat and sociable. Working on shared goals or duties will be productive. Meanwhile, the latter half of the day bodes well for romance, meeting new people, or volunteering for a worthy cause.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be brimming with creativity. Run with it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

The resources that you need to accomplish your goals are within reach.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There could be an opportunity to secure a promising business partnership. It's a great day for meetings and negotiations.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

What's one good thing you can do for your health and well-being? Perhaps it's something you can add to your daily routine.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

The energy and enthusiasm that you've been missing suddenly returns. Now you can get around to those things you've been putting off.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You're encouraged to slow down and reflect. A pep talk from a family member or mentor can be helpful for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There can be progress made with a financial goal or a work-related project. Utilise your connections or contacts.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your ambition will be rewarded. Hard work definitely pays off.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Take a chance. Follow your heart. Courage will take you far.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be strategic with your decision-making. Avoid doing anything too hasty.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Partnering up with a worthy ally will help you get the gold.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Let your talent shine. People will be very receptive to you and what you can do.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a wise and soulful person. You're also idealistic. You may be personally invested in making the world a happier place. You cherish profound and intimate moments over anything too casual or surface-level. You're a romantic at heart. You may do work that's creative or innovative in some way. Never satisfied with the bare minimum, you're always striving toward something bigger and better. You want more out of life because you know that life has more to offer. This year encourages you to go after what you want because there's a strong chance that you'll get it!