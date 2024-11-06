If yesterday felt like a wash in terms of how much we were able to get done, today's go-getter energy helps us make up for it. We should be able to start the day out strong and keep the momentum going well into the evening. Overall, the day will be best used for doing hard work and handling serious issues. The timing is also supportive of planning, strategising, and important decision-making. Whatever the task or problem, we'll find that we'll have the clarity to get straight to the heart of the matter and get the job done.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It's an excellent day for handling career, business and financial matters. Your efforts will be rewarded.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Working with a team or partner who complements your skills or abilities can help you accomplish your goals.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Now is a good time to catch up on work. The timing is also ideal for engaging in wellness-related activities.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Spend time with someone you love. On another note, expect success with a creative project or collaboration.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you've been feeling overwhelmed or stressed, today provides you with an opportunity to find balance.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may receive a burst of creative energy. It can be useful for any ideas or projects you want to bring to life.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your home life is spotlighted. Reorganising or tidying up your space will leave you feeling refreshed. If you enjoy cooking, try out a new recipe.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Share your thoughts, ideas or expertise with confidence. You will get the results you want.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be practical with your decision-making today. If you need additional time or information before making up your mind, ask for it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You can do a lot of good for your community. You just need to decide how you want to show up.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be able to accomplish more on your own than you can with others today. Set aside some alone time. Trust your instincts, too.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

There are times when you just need a little push from others to succeed. Look to your friends for support.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have an appreciation for complexity, contradiction, and what it means to be human. You're nonjudgemental and understanding. At the same time, you have a strong moral compass, and you'll fearlessly advocate for what's right in the face of injustice, especially if you're helping others in the process. You're imaginative, free-spirited and romantic. You're also introspective. You can attune to both the physical and spiritual world, which gives you the gift of foresight and the ability to successfully execute your plans. This year, education and travel may be very important for you. Feed your mind.