Today's skies are a bit friendlier than yesterday's cosmic weather, with the morning hours being best for meetings, calls and emails, and other people-facing projects. During this time, many of us will be in a cooperative and communicative mood. By later tonight, the positive energy begins to fade. With the moody vibes in the air, it might be better to enjoy a low-key evening at home or with a select group of friends, instead of doing anything that requires more time, attention or motivation than we can afford to give.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Look to your network or connections for aid in executing a plan, goal or idea. Someone you know can help open doors for you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A thoughtful and strategic approach to money or business endeavours will lead to a positive outcome.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your knowledge or advice may be what someone needs right now. Share what you know.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Consider something you can do for your emotional well-being that's simple yet impactful.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

People will appreciate your talent as well as your fun, lighthearted energy. Do what you do best and shine like the superstar you are!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you have a home or family matter to handle or resolve, you can achieve the results you want.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Save the hard work for later. For now, do what makes you feel good. Creatively, you're on fire today!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Expect good news or developments with property or finances.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

The timing is useful for meeting new people or reaching out to folks you want to connect with. People will be amenable to you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Some solitude or me-time might be what you need. It can be beneficial for your well-being and productivity.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

What kind of plans do you have for the future? Use today to do anything that gets you closer to fulfilling your goals.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your intuition may be stronger than usual. For the best results, follow your instincts.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're versatile and resourceful. In any situation you encounter, you can adapt and thrive. With your magnetic personality and ability to attune to others' feelings, you can connect with practically anyone anywhere. You have a presence that those around you often find uplifting. People appreciate your empathy and how you make them feel seen. Your imaginative way of thinking and openness to new things are also some of your greatest strengths. This year, you may be thinking a lot about your emotional foundations. Practice giving yourself the nurturing that you didn't receive in the past.