The day may be slow to take off, making it a great time for plans or activities that don't require much effort or energy. When the evening arrives, there will be more opportunities for fun and excitement. The second half of the day will be good for creative projects and interests as well as events like concerts, games or matches, and other social gatherings. Meanwhile, for those of us looking to meet and connect with new people, especially for love and romance, we may need to be mindful of overidealising others or engaging in behavior that minimises our self-worth.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Make a date with friends. Perhaps traveling to visit a friend or going on an excursion with one could be fun.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't force the outcome or results you want. It's better to allow the process to unfold organically.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may benefit from taking a class or workshop with others. You might find a few like-minded souls.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Think about delegating or outsourcing a few tasks or responsibilities. It could make life a lot easier for you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Quality time spent with your partner or someone else you love will be beneficial for you both.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Do something kind for yourself. Indulge in your favorite things that bring you joy.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Engaging in an activity that melds art or creativity with fun is encouraged. Meanwhile, romance might also be a highlight for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It's a good day for staying home and relaxing or being with family. Nourish your heart space.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

People won't be able to resist your charm. Introduce yourself to someone new or invite someone out.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Give yourself the gift of rest and rejuvenation. Your body will thank you for it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might enjoy volunteering for a good cause or getting involved in a community project.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

People will follow your lead. Let your innovative spirit shine through.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're charismatic and romantic. Your heart is big, as are your dreams. No matter what you envision, you're undaunted by the amount of work it may take. When you believe in a goal or mission strongly enough, you're willing to move mountains to make it happen. You possess the versatility, courage and smarts to achieve success. Your powerful intuition guides you as well. This year, more fun, passion and romance await! Staying true to yourself will help you attract the kind of opportunities and experiences you want.