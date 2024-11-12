There's an abundance of enthusiastic, go-getter energy in the air today. However, if we want to take advantage of it, we'll need to keep our doubts, fears and nay-saying in check. We may also need to keep our distance from negative or overly critical people as they could put a damper on our spirits. At the same time, the current cosmic weather could deliver us a sobering reality check if our plans or ideas are impractical or insubstantial. It may be necessary to go back to the drawing board to revise the process or plan.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't waste your time ruminating on the worst-case scenarios. Seek joy, hope and positivity instead.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might need a break from people. Find comfort in your own company. Enjoy some peace and quiet.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be brave enough to ask for help when you need it. People will come through for you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be realistic about how much you can accomplish or get done. Don't try to be a hero.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A financial issue might hinder your plans. Consider having a backup or an alternative option.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of letting others encroach on your time or peace of mind.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might feel overwhelmed with how much you need to do. Delegate some responsibilities to others.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't undersell yourself or doubt your worth. Make sure you get your due.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Obligations or issues related to your home or family might be weighing you down. Do something nice for yourself that helps lift your spirits.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Now may not be the best time to make an important decision or share personal news with others. Let yourself sit with it for a little longer.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't be resistant to feedback or advice from others. They may have a perspective that you need.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Try not to be too hard on yourself. Do the best you can with what you've got.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You thrive in close-knit bonds that last for a lifetime. You're very caring and sensitive to the needs of others. You're fiercely loyal and protective. However, it's important to allow others to care for you as well so that you're not stuck doing all the work in your relationships. Your instincts are strong, and following your own internal compass is key to your success. Having an outlet for your powerful feelings like music or sports can keep you from getting overwhelmed by your emotions. This year, a slow and steady approach will help you reach your goals.