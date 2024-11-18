We can expect a busy day ahead. Though if we want the day to flow smoothly, we'll need to be careful not to bite off more than we can chew. The current cosmic weather is favorable for handling home- and family-related matters, hospitality and real estate, and commerce. The day is also supportive of love and romance, as well as tending to our emotional well-being. Since our intuition will be heightened at this time, we can harness it for sound decision-making, creative inspiration, and dealing with matters of the heart.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't overpromise on what you can actually deliver, especially if your bandwidth is low.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If there's something you need, just ask. People will gladly oblige.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might receive an offer or invitation. It could be profitable or beneficial for you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

People are drawn to your confidence and talent. Command the spotlight; it's all yours!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Take time to tune inward and reflect. Do what you can to care for yourself on the inside and out.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't worry too much about the future. Things will work out as they should. For now, enjoy the present moment.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Follow your instincts when it comes to business or finances. You're on the right track!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your charm and quick wit helps you attract the opportunities and experiences you want.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Doing something kind for others helps ensure that there's always some good to go around.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Sometimes it's necessary to rely on the help of others. Put your pride and ego aside.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your compassion or thoughtfulness can be inspiring and make a positive impact on others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You've got luck on your side! Take a chance.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have an iron will and a soft heart. You're deeply loving and affectionate, but you don't give up easily in the face of an obstacle or a conflict. When it comes to accomplishing your goals, you're strategic about the moves you make. You leave nothing to chance, and you're always well-prepared. Your keen perception enables you to understand people and connect with others easily. It also allows you to make wise decisions. This year, there may be outdated beliefs or a way of thinking that you need to release. Travel, learning and spiritual growth can change your point of view.