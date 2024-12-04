Today gives us a chance to get as much work done as we can before the active and energetic planet Mars begins its two-month retrograde period on Friday. With the Mercury retrograde already slowing down much of our progress, we can expect the momentum to become even slower during a Mars retrograde. For any work or activities planned for today, we should be mindful of being overambitious. While there may be much to do, a go-with-the-flow approach can help us avoid frustration and fatigue. On a lighter note, opportunities for love and romance will be abundant in the second half of the day.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Do the best you can with what you have and allow the rest to work itself out.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Avoid focusing on the negative. Seek out the beauty and blessings around you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Try not to be so hard on others. You can save yourself a lot of frustration by extending compassion instead.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You'll find folks to be in a cooperative mood today, which can aid you in accomplishing your goals.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of overdoing it. Moderation is the key to supporting your health and well-being.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may need to put some boundaries in place to protect your peace of mind. Make time for fun and romance.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The love and care you receive from those you call family will provide you with the nourishment you need today. Spending a relaxing evening at home can also boost the feel-good vibes.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You often use a DIY approach to get a job done, but this time around, you're encouraged to ask for help.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There may be obstacles to overcome or obligations to keep. You may feel frustrated as a result. Shore up your resources, and you'll get the job done.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't play yourself small or sell yourself short. Acknowledge your strengths and assets. Show yourself some love and appreciation!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may not be in the mood to socialize with people today. That's OK. You could use some quiet time anyway.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may have a lot of responsibility on your shoulders, but you don't have to carry the burden alone. Enlist the support of your team.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a trailblazer. You're daring, adventurous and innovative. People admire you for your courage and determination. You're often successful at what you do because of your ingenuity and fighting spirit. You're also passionate, loving and authentic. You wear your heart on your sleeve. People never have to guess at what you're feeling because you're unafraid to let them know. You're a freedom-loving individual who lives life on your terms. This year provides you with the chance to rediscover your life's mission or find a new direction entirely.