There might be very little chill energy to go around near the start of the day, which could leave many of us in an irritable and uncooperative mood. Since there's a strong chance that egos could clash and arguments can erupt, we'll need to do our best to keep our cool and nip petty drama in the bud. The tension begins to die down as we head into the afternoon, which should be better for conversation and connection. Meanwhile, this can be an excellent day for brainstorming ideas and finding solutions to problems. We can find the clarity we've been missing.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Being part of a team may serve you better than going it alone.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't allow resentment or the inability to process negative emotions get in the way of your greatness.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be set on a plan or idea, but maybe you should consider another point of view.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Extra patience may be needed when it comes to getting what you want. You can't rush the process.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might feel more fired up than usual. Just make sure to choose your battles wisely.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Today calls for less work and more self-care. Take care of yourself today.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You often enjoy helping others, but today encourages you to focus on yourself and your passions.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It might feel like you're in a pressure cooker, thanks to all the demands you're trying to meet. Reprioritize what's important so you don't lose your cool.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't be impulsive with your decision-making. Take time to think. You may end up with new information or a perspective you didn't have before.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to be so resistant to change. Adopt a more flexible approach.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be prepared to advocate for yourself. If you need some backup or encouragement, call on the folks you trust to have your back.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be eager to push forward with a project, but maybe it's best to review or revise your strategy.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You often view the world in a way others don't, usually with an imaginative, fearless and optimistic outlook. You dare to dream and explore. You also encourage people around you to live as freely as possible. You draw people in with your goofy and endearing sense of humor. You go above and beyond for the people in your life, and you're always eager to help others whenever you can. If you want to reach your goals for the new year, don't just wing it -- take time to devise a plan.