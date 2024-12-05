The energy in the air may feel scattered and draining. It could be easy to spread ourselves thin. Temperance will be needed to avoid exhaustion and burnout. Since we also could be experiencing a battle between our heads and our hearts, it will be best to put off big decision-making until the Mercury retrograde is over. On a more positive note, we can still take advantage of the current cosmic weather by focusing on fun and spending the day enjoying lighthearted entertainment.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Get organized. Pay attention to details instead of glossing over them. With work or potential projects, a slow and steady approach wins the race.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Engaging in creativity and play can help you find your balance.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

The vibes might be weirder or more chaotic than usual. Perhaps it's best to lay low until they improve.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Writing, singing or talking your feelings out can be a good stress-reliever.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're feeling overwhelmed, breaking projects or responsibilities down into smaller tasks may be useful.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It may be easier to work independently or do your own thing today. Make time for yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't neglect yourself or your well-being. If you need a break, take it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Make sure you're not blocking your blessings by being too stubborn or being incapable of receiving help.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of letting distractions derail you from the work you need to do.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're feeling "blah," a change of scenery could boost your mood. Enjoying inspirational music, reading, or other forms of entertainment can also help.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need to retreat into your own bubble, especially if you're feeling socially burned-out.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You can get through your to-do list faster by teaming up with a reliable partner.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're enthusiastic and energetic. You're an inventive thinker, and you always have an idea or a solution at the ready. If there's an opportunity you want, you'll either go out and get it or simply create one for yourself. You're honest and genuine. People find your tell-it-like-it-is approach refreshing. While there may be times when you can be a little too impulsive or hotheaded, your passion and ability to follow your instincts are what make you successful. Your fearlessness in following your heart and being true to yourself is inspiring. This year, hearth and home will be a key theme for you.