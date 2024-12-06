The energy for the day is a mixed bag. We may vacillate between feeling wired and tired. As such, we should try not to overcommit our time and energy. Meanwhile, community and friendship are spotlighted as we're encouraged to connect with like-minded folks. However, there's also a risk of getting into unnecessary power struggles with others, which could result in negative, unintended consequences. Honoring our limits as well as the boundaries of others can help us keep stress at bay.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Avoid comparing yourself to others or getting into silly competitions. You can be confident in your individuality while also leaving room for someone else's.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You enjoy being in control, but recognize when it's necessary to loosen up the reins.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You don't always have to have all the answers, but you can still indulge in your love of learning.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

People may be drawn to your charm, but this doesn't always mean that they should have a space in your life.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

The timing is great for spending a romantic afternoon with your sweetheart. The day is also beneficial for doing something fun with a friend.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't go overboard with your wellness or fitness regimen. Take it easy.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The best way to take advantage of the day is to engage with the creative energy in the air. If you're making date plans, keep them flexible for a stress-free experience.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Keep close tabs on your money so you don't accidentally go over your budget. Meanwhile, the afternoon hours are perfect for relaxing at home. Too, don't feed into family drama.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't overbook your schedule. Be discerning about how you spend your time and energy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try to strike a healthy balance between work and rest. Avoid using how much you do or how hard you work as a measurement of your worth.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't be afraid of rejection. Believe in yourself and put yourself out there. The right people will find you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be juggling way too much today. Perhaps it's time to take a break and allow others to step in and help.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're assertive and self-reliant. While you pride yourself on your courage and straightforwardness, you're also loving, romantic and kind. You're protective of your friends and family. People are drawn to you because of how fun-loving and charismatic you are. You have a gift for creativity, and you're always pushing yourself to think and create in new ways. With your industrious spirit, you don't let obstacles dampen your hope. This year may mark a period of coming home to yourself. Expect to feel more rooted in who you are.