Join us for some festive fun at the recently opened Bendinat Urban Country Club on Friday December 13 for a special lunch to mark Santa Lucia, which is widely celebrated across Scandinavia. Saint Lucia's Day is viewed as a precursor of Christmastide, pointing to the arrival of the Light of Christ ahead of Christmas.

A specially designed menu has been put together with some traditional Scandinavian treats. The lunch starts at 1.30pm. If anyone is feeling energetic -at 11am there will be a Santa Lucia fun padel tournament in which all are invited to take part.

The Swedish Consul, Natalia Rigo Olafsson will be attending. This is the first time that the Bulletin has organised an event for Santa Lucia and underlines the fact that we now have a growing number of Scandinavian readers both in print and online.

Aperitif: Glühwein & ginger bread with gorgonzola cheese

Menu

Bread & beetroot- aioli

Starter: Home marinated “Graved salmon” with honey- mustard sauce & waldorf salad

Main Course: Oven roasted goose breast with braised red cabbage, potatoe dumplings & marzipan- apple

Dessert: Mousse au chocolate with Christmas spices, red fruits & vanilla ice cream

Drinks: Water, coffee, wine

62€/pp

Don’t delay, reserve your place today by calling 971 788 405 (Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm), WhatsApp 683 278 706 or email administracion@majorcadailybulletin.es

Payment by card only.

The Bendinat Urban Country Club is located at C/Ginesta, 1 07181 Calvia (next to Eroski) – Parking available. Padel fee 20€.