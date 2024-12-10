The upbeat energy continues, which should put some extra pep in our steps today. We can harness the feel-good vibes for just about anything we'd like to accomplish. The day is favorable for anything that invites fun and creativity, stokes our passion, or feels self-affirming. We should aim to connect with people we find encouraging, while also engaging in opportunities to move and uplift others. Meanwhile, if we're willing to go beyond our comfort zone, we can end up having a very enriching experience.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can benefit a great deal from brushing up on your skills or training.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Pay extra attention to your intuitive thoughts. They will help you get closer to getting what you want.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Consider ways that you can use your influence or goodwill to help others. You can make a difference.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Progress may be slow, but this doesn't mean that it's not happening. Keep up the good work!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Engage with your creative self today. You might find renewed interest in an old idea, passion or project.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Having a good support system in place will improve your chances of success.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you have a big decision to make, it may be worth getting some expert advice to aid you in picking the best option.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It's a good day for following up on any financial business you might have. If money has been delayed, you may be able to get some movement on it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your confidence and natural charisma will be rewarded. Put yourself out there! Just make sure to double check your work.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's an ideal time for working on your wellness goals or engaging in self-care. You can make good progress.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Expect success with any group projects that you're participating in. You can also be productive in revisiting discussions or projects with others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Know your worth. Don't settle for less!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're enthusiastic and fun-loving. When you stay true to yourself, you'll find that you're always where you need to be. When you believe in your mission, chances are, you will succeed. Staying in alignment with what you value is crucial to your happiness. Traveling and exploring the world is also important, as you never tire of learning. You also enjoy sharing what you've learned with others. It's no wonder why people look up to you. You are a dynamic force! Although the past year has been filled with more work than play, this year will help you bring the fun back.