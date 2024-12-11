After a couple of feel-good days to start the week, we can expect today to feel dramatically different. The tension in the air is noticeably thick, making the atmosphere ripe for conflict or confrontation. Butting heads with others may be unavoidable, as there may be a lack of flexibility or cooperation. We may need to work extra hard to avoid petty power struggles or unnecessary drama. Recognizing when it's necessary to emotionally detach from a negative or draining situation can be useful. Practicing healthy boundaries can also be good medicine.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

No matter how tempting a bargain or sale might be, save your money.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try to conserve your energy. If you're feeling like you're juggling too much, allow others to help carry some of the load.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Feelings of stress or anxiety could be increased today. Investing some extra time and care into your wellness regimen can help you find calm.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

People might be extra demanding of your time and energy. However, this doesn't mean that you must oblige.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It may be difficult to compromise or come to an agreement with others. Don't feel pressured to act or make a decision. Rest and reflect.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't get too ahead of yourself when it comes to accomplishing a plan or a goal. Start small and take it slow.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Feelings of insecurity or envy could bubble up. Remember your worth.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Sometimes it's necessary to put yourself first. Now might be one of those times.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be realistic about how much you can get done. Don't make your life more complicated than it needs to be.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't let the need for control hamper your relationships with others.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you want the world to change for the better, lead by example.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Try not to cram too much into one day. Give yourself some space to breathe.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You move purposefully through life. You face your challenges head-on, and you don't give up until you win. Others might call you stubborn; although if you had to describe yourself in one word, you would likely say "determined." You pride yourself on being self-sufficient. You probably have a style that's all your own, too. Others often admire you for your individuality, but you also may encounter those who try to contain it. However, the rebel who lives within you would never allow others to constrain your free spirit. This year, dedication and follow-through will get you where you want to be.