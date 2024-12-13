A wellness sanctuary in the heart of Palma is quietly making its mark on Mallorca’s growing community of more conscious businesses. Wunder Workshop, an holistic-oriented apothecary, shop and café, has been founded on the principles of nature, Ayurveda, and sustainable living. Situated in a quaint mews just off Calle Sant Feliu, nr 17, (next door to Sadhana Works) Wunder Works is haven of tranquility, and a perfect hub for those wishing to take a pause from the hectic everyday life, have a cup of something deliciously healthful, reconnect with like-minded individuals, and browse the wonderful assortment of natural products and ancient wisdom.

Co-founded by Zoe Lind van’t Hof and her partner Tom Smale, Wunder Workshop offers a range of wellness products designed to support well-being while promoting transparency and sustainability. From herbal infusions to adaptogenic blends, each product is thoughtfully sourced, aiming to support both individual health and the planet’s well-being.

A Journey Rooted in Nature and Heritage

Zoe’s personal journey towards wellness began at a young age. “My mother was the driving force behind my interest in health,” Zoe explains. “She spent decades living a plant-based lifestyle, surrounded by nature, and I grew up foraging and learning from her. It was through her teachings that I developed a deep respect for plants and their ability to heal.”

Having travelled with her late mother to Sri Lanka, she deepened her understanding of Ayurveda—the ancient Indian system of medicine. “I went to Sri Lanka with my mother to learn more about Ayurveda, and that’s when I first encountered the incredible benefits of turmeric,” Zoe recalls. “It was a pivotal moment, and it led to our partnership with local farmers who now supply us with organic turmeric.”

Tom, Zoe’s partner, brings his background in pharmacology to the business, focusing on how plants interact with the human body. His interest in plant-based remedies grew after years of working in the medical field, where he recognized the need for a more holistic approach to health. “My background in pharmacology helped me understand the scientific benefits of many of these plants, but it was through Ayurveda and traditional remedies that I began to see the bigger picture,” Tom explains.

Their shared philosophy has led to a product line that includes everything from traditional herbal tinctures and adaptogenic blends, skincare, herbal teas, essential oils, and aromatherapy blends to CBD drops, turmeric honey, and their signature Golden Mylk powder. “We take great pride in offering products that nourish both body and soul,” says Zoe. Wunder Works specializes in a variety of Ayurvedic-inspired wellness products. Each product is chosen for its purity, quality, and alignment with the brand’s ethical and sustainable values. Whether it’s a healing balm made from locally sourced herbs or a rejuvenating face serum packed with organic botanicals, every item tells a story of craftsmanship, sustainability, and respect for the natural world.

Ethical and Regenerative Values at the Core

Wunder Workshop’s commitment to ethical sourcing and regenerative practices is at the heart of their brand. Every decision made is guided by a holistic philosophy that values not just the health of the consumer, but also the health of the environment, the farmers, and the soil.

“We believe in a full-circle approach,” says Zoe. “It’s not just about the end product, but about ensuring the well-being of everyone involved in the process. We prioritise transparency, building strong relationships with our growers, and ensuring that all our ingredients are consciously sourced.”

A Healing Island: How Mallorca Shaped Their Vision

Zoe and Tom’s decision to base Wunder Workshop in Palma was deeply influenced by the island’s healing energy. “Mallorca has a very potent, nurturing energy,” says Zoe. “It attracts people who are looking to reconnect with nature, embrace a conscious lifestyle, and seek out like-minded individuals. The island has really shaped our work and philosophy.”

Mallorca’s landscapes—lush forests, clear waters, and mountainous terrain—provide an inspiring backdrop for Wunder Workshop’s wellness mission. “The island itself is a place of healing,” Zoe continues. “We draw inspiration from the environment, and we’re excited to see more people seeking natural, holistic ways to improve their health. There’s a perfect synergy between the island and our work”.

Wunder Workshop works with small-scale, sustainable farmers on the island as well as internationally, sourcing products from forest gardens in Sri Lanka to biodynamic farms in Europe, helping to promote ethical, regenerative practices in the global supply chain.

Health and Wellness in the Winter Months

With winter approaching, Zoe offers her advice for staying healthy during the colder months. “Winter is a time for introspection and grounding,” she says. “We need to nourish our bodies with warming foods, spices, and immune-boosting herbs to support our health during seasonal transitions.”

Zoe recommends incorporating more warming spices like cinnamon (Ceylon) and ginger into your diet and sipping on herbal teas to support immunity. “Personally, I love starting my winter mornings with a cup of Golden Mylk, one of our powders made with turmeric and other nourishing herbs, mixed with hot plant milk” she shares. “It’s a comforting way to start the day, and turmeric is great for reducing inflammation and supporting immunity.”

Another of Zoe’s winter essentials is their Botanical Guardian tincture, which includes ingredients like elderberries, propolis, and cistus—herbs that are known for their immune-boosting properties. “It’s important to take care of ourselves, not just physically, but also emotionally,” she adds. “Winter encourages us to slow down, reflect, and prioritize self-care.”

As Wunder Workshop looks ahead, Zoe and Tom are excited about expanding their community and product offerings. “We’re excited to continue building our community here in Palma,” Zoe says. “We’ve recently opened our beautiful new space, and we plan to host more events and gatherings with other like-minded businesses in the area, like Sadhana Works, our neighbouring yoga studio.”

A New Chapter for Wellness in Mallorca

As Mallorca continues to attract a growing number of wellness seekers, businesses like Wunder Workshop are leading the way in offering products and services that align with the island’s evolving ethos of conscious, sustainable living. In a world increasingly aware of the importance of mental and physical well-being, Wunder Workshop provides a space for those who wish to tap into the healing power of nature and Ayurveda. It is a business that reflects the island’s deep connection to the earth and offers a sanctuary for those seeking holistic healing in the heart of Palma.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, a trip to Wunder Workshop is more than just an holistic shopping experience—it’s an invitation to embrace a lifestyle rooted in mindfulness, balance, and the healing power of nature.