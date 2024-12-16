The current cosmic weather presents us with a productive start to the week. We'll find the day to be best used for catching up on work, chores, or errands, especially in preparation for the holidays. Since intuition will be heightened today, we should pay close attention to any hunches or inklings that we get as they'll enable us to make sound decisions. On another note, today will also be useful for taking care of our emotional well-being as well as helping or caring for others.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Take the time to check in with yourself as well as the people you love.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You're on track to reach one of your goals. Keep going.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There could be good news on the way concerning money. A financial matter can be happily resolved.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Trust yourself and your abilities. You know exactly what to do and how it should be done.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't feel guilty about saying no. Honour your boundaries.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It may be necessary to lean on a friend. Know that you are loved.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Whatever you set out to accomplish, you should be successful with your mission.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You've got a lot more working for you than against you. Hold to your plan.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your strength and resilience will enable you to overcome any obstacles that you might face.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's an ideal time to have an important conversation or a heart-to-heart.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Plan to tackle your to-do list. You can get a lot done, especially if there's a cleaning or organising project to complete.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Others will respond favorably to your confidence and talent. Stand out and shine.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a liberated spirit. You don't take kindly to being told what to do. You would rather take the initiative instead. Creative and clever, you're always dreaming and thinking about your next big idea. With your drive and persistence, you work hard to make your dreams real. However, you need to be careful not to say yes to new projects or commitments because you're afraid of being bored or letting others down. This year, when you dare to be choosier about who and what you invite into your life, you will experience more fulfillment.