There's an emphasis on home and family during the first half of the day. At this time, we might find ourselves focused more on what's going on in our private life or thinking a lot about the emotional well-being of others as well as our own. The intuitive energy in the air is strong and something we can harness in a myriad of ways, whether it's for helping others or furthering our goals. The current cosmic weather will also be beneficial for creative projects and interests. By the evening, the atmosphere takes on a moodier tone. Curbing ego-driven drama will be key.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Exercise compassion and forgiveness. By doing so, you ensure that there's still some good to go around.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can help others with your gentle wisdom and sound advice.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can often read others well. This skill may be useful in handling or resolving a financial or professional matter.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may experience a moment of clarity or profound insight. You might feel more hopeful or inspired as a result.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your energy and enthusiasm may be lacking today. Maybe it's a sign to slow down.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be motivated to give back to people in need. Consider volunteering or contributing to a charitable organisation.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The sacrifices you make now in reaching your goals will pay off in the future.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Indulge in music or other forms of creativity that fill you with joy and positivity.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be feeling emotionally tender today. Be gentle with yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Talking to someone who comforts you can help put your mind at ease.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It's a "go with the flow" kind of day. Intuitively, you'll know what to do.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your heart will guide you forward. You only need to follow it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a knack for staying positive through challenging times. Your ability to find the silver lining in any situation keeps you afloat. You achieve your goals not only because you're smart and talented, but also because you believe you can. Deep down you trust that everything will work out as it should, and it often does. In relationships, you're loyal, romantic, and fun-loving. Your friendly and big-hearted personality makes others feel welcome in your presence and your joy makes others feel joyful too. This year, clear out the clutter in your life, so you can create more room for what you want.