It might be hard to get over the hump today. We might find ourselves feeling unmotivated. If we hope to be productive, we should keep our to-do lists as short as possible. On the plus side, the current cosmic weather is excellent for creative purposes. It's a great day for enjoying the arts through creative hobbies, crafts or interests. The importance of compassion is also emphasised, making the day ideal for helping others.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your optimism may be a bit shaky. Engaging in creative interests could lift your spirits. Invite a friend to join you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be feeling socially fatigued. Honour the need to be in your cocoon for a little while.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're feeling unsure of yourself or your direction, avoid comparing yourself to others. Talking to someone encouraging can be useful.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might be feeling daunted by the amount of work ahead of you. Reprioritize your plans and break big goals down into smaller tasks.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be discerning with your heart and money. Too, calculated risks are better than an unnecessary gamble.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Sometimes it's necessary to allow others to handle their own problems. Grant yourself permission to step back and take a hands-off approach.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A chaotic schedule could leave you feeling overwhelmed. Maybe it's time to ask for help or an extension on a deadline.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't compromise on your values or authenticity. Staying true to who you are will ensure success.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid sacrificing yourself to please others. Do what makes you happy. If you're feeling drained, engage with people or activities that energise you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to dwell on the past or on outcomes that you have no power to control. Use meditation, prayer or art to calm and soothe your mind.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Consider ways that you can help or support others without being overly accommodating.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your compassion and ingenuity shine through today. With these gifts, you can make a difference.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a huge heart. Your love and kindness run deep. You're always spreading joy and good vibes near and far. You enjoy participating in celebrations and anything else deemed fun or exciting. You may be someone who loves to dance, sing, perform, or create pieces of art. You have an imaginative mind that you love putting to work. Your fearlessness and authenticity speak volumes about the person you are. You dare to be yourself with no filter or hesitation. You're honest and direct. This year, aim to expand your mind and world.