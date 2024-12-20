For those of us who have any leftover work or last-minute holiday prep to complete, today is a good time for getting it done. The tone for the day is busy and productive, which will be useful for wrapping up any unfinished business. However, toward the late afternoon, we may need to be mindful of how much we take on, as our to-do lists could quickly become overwhelming. Having a targeted plan for the day may be helpful in keeping us on track, while also keeping us as stress-free as possible.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may have chores to finish or responsibilities to handle. Try not to take on more than you can realistically do.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Seek joy today. Be wary of allowing negative thinking to impede your fun.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might feel a bit reclusive. Enjoy some private time with yourself or with your family. The rest of the world can wait.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may have lots to do and people you need to connect with or meet. Just don't spread yourself thin or overcommit your time.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be practical with your money. Avoid impulse-shopping.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Take good care of yourself. If you're feeling moody, pay attention to what your mind and body need.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You need rest. Set aside a quiet moment for yourself and tune out for a little while.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It's OK to lean on your friends. You don't always need to do everything yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't get distracted from your mission. Stick to a plan. Stay on course.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be lacking the clarity needed right now for sound decision-making. Be patient.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need a break from people. Put a pause on socializing or social media.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be brave enough to ask for help when you need it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a warm and charismatic nature. You also have a way of making people smile and have fun. You're witty, generous, and always up for trying something new. Others admire your courageous and adventurous spirit. With you, there's always a party or a good time! Though, as a natural leader, you sometimes have to learn to compromise or be more cooperative. Still, because of your strong moral compass, you're always going to step up and do the right thing, especially if your integrity is on the line. This year, if you want to make a difference in the world, lead by example.