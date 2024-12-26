The moody vibes unfortunately return. To alleviate some of the tension in the air, we may need to avoid ruminating on the past and stewing in negative feelings. The urge to share unsolicited advice will be strong, which could stir up trouble. Being more thoughtful about what we say and do can help keep the peace and our stress levels low. For those of us who could use a big dose of optimism, we're encouraged to find the silver lining where we can. It might also help to distance ourselves from people who attempt to rain on our parade.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Make sure to think before you act or say something that you might regret in the long run.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can find a middle ground with others if you're willing to be flexible.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't become so involved with what someone else might be doing that you get distracted from the more important work that needs to be done.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Try to take it easy with your schedule today. Don't work yourself so hard.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Honor your boundaries and take care of your emotional well-being.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A conversation with a wise and trusted source can be encouraging. You can find the solutions or support you need.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Before you offer up any advice to anyone, make sure you're practicing what you preach.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Have faith in yourself and your abilities. Your unshakeable confidence will be rewarded.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your bandwidth may be noticeably low. Avoid making promises or commitments, as there's a strong chance you won't be able to keep them.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Instead of doing everything yourself, ask for help from friends. It will make your life easier.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

As you work on reaching your next goal, take time to acknowledge how much work you've already put in.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Following your intuition can help you make sound decisions. Tune in.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're not the type to wear your heart on your sleeve, but you're deeply caring and supportive of others. Relationships are something that you take seriously. You're always willing to go the extra mile for the people you love. You value family and having a grounded, stable place that you can call home. Integrity, security and commitment are also important to you. This year could mark the achievement of a longtime dream of yours.