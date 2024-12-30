The cosmos gift us with the last new moon of the year, and it's an auspicious time for setting intentions for what we would like to accomplish in 2025. Although ambitious Mars is in retrograde and zapping our motivation along with the haze of the holidays, we can still use this time for planning ahead. Today also gives us an opportunity to handle any important business or work that needs to be done before we ring in the new year.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be thinking a lot about your goals and aspirations. There's an opportunity for career growth and advancement. Aim high!

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Travel and learning may be big on your must-do list. Start planning now!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're ready to make a positive change in your life, you've got the green light. It's a good time to kick habits that no longer benefit you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A new partnership or collaboration may be on the horizon. There's also room for an existing relationship to improve or begin a new chapter.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may be motivated to improve your health, become more organized, or look for a new job. You can find success with any of these options.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Invest in yourself, and your confidence will soar! Do what makes you happy.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might feel inspired to relocate, expand your family, or make home improvements in the new year. Taking better care of your emotional well-being is also encouraged.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Perhaps there's a new project you want to start, classes you want to take, or people you want to connect with. Pay attention to the ideas that you're most excited about.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It may take some time and patience, but you should be able to improve your money and finances from here on out.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're ready for a fresh start, you've got it! Whatever you choose to begin, create or invest in from this point on, expect a successful outcome.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your spiritual well-being needs your attention. Aim to do more things that feed and uplift your soul.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

What are your friendship goals? Think about ways you can grow and strengthen your community.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your perseverance and can-do attitude help you succeed. If there's an obstacle in your way, you'll find your way around it. During challenging situations, you're more than likely to step up and take the lead, working hard to find a resolution to the problem. Your shrewd, resourceful way of thinking helps you find solutions easily. Your grounded and supportive nature enables you to take good care of the people you love. This year will be a launching pad for an exciting new beginning or a personal victory!