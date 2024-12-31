While many of us will be making plans to attend over-the-top New Year's Eve parties and events, the current cosmic vibes may feel a bit subdued. This might motivate folks to spend the evening at home or at a more intimate gathering with close family and friends. However, as the supportive and aspirational energy of yesterday's new moon continues, no matter how or where we choose to spend the evening, we can still find a way to make the most of it.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be open to creating fresh New Year's Eve traditions, which can help you set a positive tone for the year ahead.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Ringing in the new year in another city, a new venue, or somewhere that you've always wanted to visit could be both fun and auspicious for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be in the mood to donate or toss items you're not using anymore. Out with the old and in with the new!

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're planning to attend a gathering or event, you could make some new friends.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

When it comes to plans for the evening, make the process easy for yourself by delegating duties to others or allowing someone else to take the lead.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Do what makes you feel happy and free. Enjoy yourself!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be more in the mood to stay at home with family rather than going out. Being surrounded by your loved ones is always a good choice.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Write down something you'd like to let go of, then shred or get rid of the paper. It may aid you in releasing negative feelings or thoughts.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're ready to start making healthier choices for yourself and your life, there's no time like now.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may not be in the mood to do too much, especially in terms of work. Take some space to relax and play.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't get stuck on the past. An old chapter is ending, and a new one is beginning. Be happy!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Consider keeping your plans flexible. This way, if change your mind, it won't affect anyone else's plans.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

As a self-motivated person with an entrepreneurial spirit, you are your own success story. You're disciplined, hardworking and resourceful. To others, you're thoughtful, understanding and wise. You would never let a friend or someone you love down. You hold yourself to a high standard. As you strive toward your goals, you take your time and never rush. You know that patience and perseverance will get you to the finish line. This year, invest more love and care into yourself. Your happiness, confidence and success will grow as a result.