There's a sociable and encouraging energy in the air. The cosmic weather is perfect for enjoying the company of friends and making new ones along the way. Social gatherings and events should also be enjoyable. However, for those of us who want to spend the day solo or doing something a little more low-key, we'll find the planets to be supportive of our mission. Still, there could be a bit of tension or drama to watch out for, as people could be tripped up by their egos. Sometimes putting a little distance between ourselves and others can be useful for avoiding unnecessary stress.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Teamwork will serve you better than going it alone today. Embrace the spirit of camaraderie and cooperation.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be in a role to lead or guide others. A soft touch may work better than a forceful one.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might find a day trip or outing to be fun. Make sure to guard against travel-related hiccups.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be mindful of spending too much time around negative people. Protect your peace.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't get caught up in petty power struggles with others. Can you find a win-win solution?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be tempted to get a jumpstart on the week ahead. Just don't overwork yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You need a break from folks. Enjoy your me-time.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If it feels like you're carrying too much on your shoulders, look to your loved ones for support.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid being impulsive with your decisions. Do your research first.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Beware of inserting yourself into someone else's business. Just focus on yourself for now.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Do something nice for yourself. It sets a positive precedent for the year ahead.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You've been working hard. Set aside some time to kick back and relax.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're approachable and down to earth. While you can be serious and reserved, all it takes is for you to be around people you enjoy, and your warmhearted personality shines through! You're loyal and kind, and you always come through for a friend or family member. You've also got style and class. You stick to your principles, and you rarely, if ever, go back on your word. This year, your ability to manifest what you want will improve. Remember how powerful you are!