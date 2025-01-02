Much of our success for the year ahead will depend on our ability to put the power of community and humanity into action. The current cosmic weather emphasises this sentiment as it calls for us to exercise compassion and look out for one another. It's an excellent day for working on team-based projects, helping others, and making new friends. Love and romance will also be emphasized between now and the coming weeks, as we're encouraged to open our hearts. Meanwhile, creativity and innovation are supported, too.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're moved to volunteer or help someone in need, go with this feeling. You can make a difference in someone's life.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Follow your intuition, and you'll be on-target with any decisions you need to make. When in doubt, call on the encouragement of a friend.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may have knowledge or insight that can be of help to others, so share it! The feedback will be positive.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It may be a "do less" rather than a "do more" kind of day.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A creative collaboration could yield promising results, whether it's just for fun or for business.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can make progress with a work or wellness issue, especially if you're enlisting the help of an expert or advisor.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may enjoy taking a workshop or class that helps you build your skills or learn something new.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Invest in your happiness, whether it's through money, time or energy.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Trust yourself. You know exactly what needs to be done and how you should go about it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Focus on what you do want to happen or create, as opposed to what you don't. You may be pleasantly surprised.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be confident in asking for what you need from others. There's a strong chance that you'll get it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be extra sensitive to the mood, vibe or energy of others. If it's negatively affecting you, prioritise self-care and do what feels good to you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You appreciate the finer things in life and anything that feeds your senses. In your relationships, you're supportive, reliable and principled. People are comforted by your calm and self-assured demeanor. You put a lot of thought and care into your connections with others and your decision-making. You live your life according to your values, and you hardly, if ever, compromise on them. This year offers you the opportunity to improve your financial security, as well as your ability to believe in yourself. Don't settle for anything less than what you're worth!