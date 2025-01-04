The relaxed and soothing vibes for today should be a welcome change of pace. Whether we plan to take time out to rest and recharge, connect with our loved ones, or spend the day doing something fun or creative, we'll find the current cosmic weather to be perfect. The day will also be useful for catching up on chores and running errands, as well as engaging in activities designed to heal the heart, body and mind. If there's a problem to resolve, combining creativity with practicality will be an effective approach.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Aim for relaxation and ease. Give yourself permission to chill.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

The support of your friends or community will aid you in reaching your goals.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you have an important decision to make, now's the time. You'll find the clarity and resolve that you need.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

People may look to you for advice or guidance. Share your wisdom. There could also be an opportunity to charge money for your expertise.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Prioritise your health and well-being. Perhaps it's time to change habits that are no longer working for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Enjoy a romantic evening with your partner or do something fun with a friend!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's a good time to catch up on work and get a head start on the coming week.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Fun, romance and entertainment are high on the list of things to do today. Enjoy yourself as much as you possibly can!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're feeling moody or tired, it might be best to stay home and treat yourself to a few of your favorite things, like good food and a movie.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you have a project you're working on, you can make noticeable progress with it today. A serious or heartfelt conversation can also be productive.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Things have a way of working out, and it might be even better than you originally expected.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You have the confidence and charisma you need to succeed. Put your best self forward!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

At first glance, you might seem shy and reserved, but you're really warmhearted and easygoing. Your courage and persistence really shine through when you're tasked with an important job or difficulty. You often hit your goals because you have the brains and panache to do it. You're ambitious and self-driven. This year, strive to find more opportunities and experiences that provide you with joy and the chance to learn. You will be rewarded if you dare to step beyond what feels rote or familiar.