Today gets off to a groggy start, but this can be a good thing, considering that Sundays are meant for being lazy. However, for anyone who's looking for a little more fun and excitement, the second half of the day will be much more upbeat. The afternoon will be perfect for anything that's creative or entertaining or that enables us to try something new. The spirit of spontaneity will be strong, so there won't be any need to overthink or overplan our schedules or itineraries.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It may take a little while to get going but you'll soon be ready for action! Whatever your goals are for the day, make sure that friends and fun are on the to-do list.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Make it your mission to rest and relax. The rest of the world can wait.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're feeling unsure of yourself, talk to someone you find encouraging. They can help you regain your confidence.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It's a good time for brainstorming ideas that you'd like to implement in your professional life. Meanwhile, sharing your knowledge or positivity with others can make a difference.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're feeling "blah," getting out and about might help boost your mood. Watching a lighthearted movie or reading a good book can also lift your spirits.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your bandwidth might be lower than usual. If so, don't feel pressured to go above and beyond for others. Give yourself a break.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're feeling overwhelmed, don't be too proud to ask for support.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can get a lot of work done today, but don't overdo it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Seek out joy wherever you can. Engage in play and creativity.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Staying inside and enjoying the comfort of your home will probably be more appealing than going out. Envelop yourself in a cozy cocoon.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There may be something fun or interesting to do in your city. Let your curiosity be your guide. Mix, mingle and explore!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

When it comes to handling money-related matters, trust your intuition.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a kind and calm demeanor. You're also approachable and genuine. You thrive in any situation where you can be innovative or artistic. You never approach your work, goals or relationships halfheartedly. Whatever you do, you bring everything to the table. You may have felt limited in how much you could accomplish over the past year. However, new doors and possibilities will open up to you this year. Get ready for some amazing experiences!