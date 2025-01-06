Passions could run high today. Many of us might find ourselves or others in an irritable mood. With this kind of tension in the air, we should try to avoid making serious or rash decisions, as there's a strong chance that we won't be thinking logically. Petty bickering could be an issue as well, so we should do our best to keep ourselves from stirring the pot. Instead, we should take responsibility for our feelings by seeking support as needed or finding helpful ways to express our emotions.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your mood and energy may be all over the place today. Don't neglect your need for self-care.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If your mind is anxious, connect or surround yourself with supportive and encouraging people. You don't have to go it alone.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There may be an issue to resolve concerning your money or finances. Seek expert advice if necessary.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It might feel like you're fighting an uphill battle when it comes to getting things accomplished. Take it slow, and don't be too hard on yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be thoughtful about any commitments you make, especially if they require a great deal of energy from you. You may not have the bandwidth.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Maybe it's time to take a step back from social media and all the group-related projects you're involved in. Allow others to pick up the slack.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's time to reassess your career goals or your approach to leadership. Maybe there's something you could be doing differently.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There could be headaches to deal with related to travel or plans that you're trying to make. Be patient. Sometimes what seems like a roadblock could be a blessing in disguise!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may have some uncomfortable or messy feelings to untangle. Think of it as an opportunity for healing and emotional growth.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

There may be relationship issues to address. Too, be cautious about entering new partnerships now. Make sure that everyone is on the same page.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your health and wellness may need extra support. With work, do what you can to make things easy for yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Whatever choices or decisions you might be considering, make sure that they align with the true you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're unbothered by trivial things. People enjoy your company because of your warmhearted vibe. With your innate charm and gift for making people feel welcome, chances are, you're quite popular. You embrace hard work because you know it gets you the desired results. You're imaginative, but you're also a realist. This year, strengthen the relationship you have with yourself and your intuition, and you'll reach exciting new heights in your personal and professional growth!