The skies are still turbulent, which may make it difficult to get much done, especially if we're working together with others. However, open and honest communication may help keep some of the drama in check. Recognising when to step away from useless bickering can also be helpful, as will identifying where more flexibility is needed. Toward the evening, the tension dies down a bit, and we might not be in the mood to do much. We should embrace the lazy vibes in the air and try to take it as easy as possible.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're in a bad mood, be mindful of taking it out on others. Seek joy, hope and inspiration instead.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Focus on what you can control so that you can worry less about what you can't.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be daunted by the possibility of reaching your goals. Maybe it's time to call in some outside support. Be mindful of expecting the worst.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Progress might be slow, and plans may not be coming together as expected. However, don't force the flow. Sometimes you must allow things to happen in their own time.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It might be a good idea to put off the major stuff for another day, since you'll probably be lacking the motivation to get it done. Others won't be of much help either.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

With so much tension in the air, it might be best to lay low and keep to yourself today. Chances are, you have more than enough to keep you busy.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Avoid making commitments as you'll have a difficult time keeping them. Find ways to simplify your life.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be scattering your energy in too many directions. Consider scaling back or bringing in others to help you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Refrain from taking unnecessary risks. Choose the more-practical route or option.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be mindful of letting others zap your mood or energy. Prioritize your happiness and well-being.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Trying to get anything accomplished might feel like a huge undertaking. Give yourself permission to rest or say "no."

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't let the fear of missing out push you to agree to something that may not be the right fit for you. Trust that a better option will come along.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You are your own person; you aren't easily swayed by what others do. You're a person of principle and integrity. You're also a creature of habit. You stick to what works rather than wasting your time on what doesn't. Still, this doesn't mean that you're not creative, because you are. You're just not in the habit of making life harder for yourself than necessary. This year brings a focus to joy, romance and artistic pursuits. Pay attention to what makes you happy.