It may have been a bumpy start to the week, but the rough cosmic weather begins to even out. If we've been unable to get much accomplished over the past two days, today gives us an opportunity to catch up. Still, with active and ambitious Mars currently in retrograde, we'll need to be mindful that any progress made at this time will continue to be slow. As such, it remains best to work on existing projects and plans rather than beginning anything new. Employing a patient, practical and targeted approach in achieving our goals will get us through the day.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your knowledge or expertise may enable you to secure some extra cash.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You'll find benefit in anything that helps you to learn, like taking classes, visiting cultural attractions, or connecting with people across the globe.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You often know how to read people like a book. Using this gift can help you better connect with those around you, especially in a professional setting.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Enlisting the help, advice or expertise of others can aid you in reaching your goals for today and beyond.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Break big projects down into smaller tasks. Reprioritize what's important and consider other ways you can boost your productivity.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Any partnership that leaves room for you to express yourself creatively or authentically is the right one for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might feel the need to focus inward, whether it's on yourself or your loved ones. Either way, your head is in the right place.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If there's a discussion you need or want to have, reach out and get the conversation started.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's a great time for handling financial or health-related matters. Whatever you set out to achieve, expect positive results.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Creative energy is flowing and so are the ideas! See where the inspiration takes you. Meanwhile, the confidence you place in yourself will be rewarded.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take a pause and give your mind a rest. You will be thankful for it later.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your ability to think outside the box will help you secure the kind of opportunities or connections you seek.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Strength and determination course through your veins. The word "can't" is not a word you use very often. If there's a challenge to overcome or a goal to reach, your all-or-nothing approach gets you to the finish line. People are drawn to your calm yet charismatic presence. In your relationships, you often reveal how caring you are through your supportive gestures and actions. The people you care about never have to guess how you feel because you show it. This year, your mission is to work a little less and enjoy yourself more.