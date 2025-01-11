The vibes are lazy and hazy today, which means we should aim to do less and relax more. For those of us who might have to work or who find it difficult to chill out and take it easy, it's a good time to practice activities or methods like reading or meditation that can help us to find our calm. While Saturdays are often reserved for socialising and celebrations, the current cosmic weather may have us in the mood to stay home and curl up in bed or in our favourite chair.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Hold off on making big decisions as your mind may be too busy to make a clear choice. The answer will arrive during a moment of peace.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you feel moved to join a group or organization, do your research to make sure that it's the right fit for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're not feeling super motivated today, don't push yourself unless it's worth it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Take a breather and relax. Engaging in a creative hobby can provide a source of ease and calm.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It could be easy to absorb other people's energy today, which could leave you feeling overwhelmed. So, set aside some time that's just for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're dealing with an unreliable person, don't take it personally or let it stress you out. Rely on your tried-and-true folks.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Progress may be slow today. Go with the flow as best as you can.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If it feels like you're not getting the truth about something, don't worry! Soon all will be revealed.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of those who try to cross your boundaries. Let your "no" be a firm "no."

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If a plan or project isn't coming together the way you want, perhaps it's time to ask for help.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't settle for less than what you want or deserve. Use the power of discernment.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be in a "blah" kind of mood. Seek out joy in your favorite places or with your favourite people.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're deliberate and detail-oriented. When you invest your time and energy into a plan, you take great care with the process by thoughtfully plotting out each step and decision. This disciplined approach enables you to succeed at whatever it is you choose to do. With your keen insight and practical thinking, you excel at solving problems, providing sound advice, and developing ideas. This year, as you work toward your goals, remember to make space for things in your life that aren't just about work. Find more balance.