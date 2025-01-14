There may be a tendency to overdo it or go to extremes under the forceful energy of the current cosmic weather. Exercising patience, discernment and moderation in our decision-making, particularly when handling money or relationship matters, can help us avoid potential problems. Spreading ourselves or our resources thin will most likely leave many of us feeling overwhelmed. Meanwhile, attempting to force things to happen may very well invite more drama than ease.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It could be easy to overidealise someone you admire. More discernment may be needed.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

When it comes to getting what you want, avoid underhanded tactics. Honesty is the best policy.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be selective about the commitments you make or what you agree to take on. Make sure it's right for you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Avoid making assumptions. Instead, ask questions and leave room for open communication and honest answers.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't feel pressured to give in to the demands of others, particularly if they're behaving in an overbearing way. Do what's right for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be giving yourself more work than necessary by attempting to be everyone's problem-solver. Take time out to rest, play or create.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A better balance may be needed between focusing on the future and being in the now.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't let fear, insecurity or desperation drive your decisions. Take a more levelheaded approach.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You tend to have strong convictions, but be mindful of imposing them on others or expecting them to think the same way you do.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You can do a lot on your own, but this doesn't always mean you should. Get into the habit of asking for help.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Beware of the need for immediate results, since more time and patience may be needed.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Take care not to overextend yourself, especially when trying to help others. Practice showing up for people without taking on their problems.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're imaginative and quick-witted, and you have a unique perspective on life. Whenever you put your mind to something, you can accomplish just about anything. You achieve success because of your dedication to learning and your knack for applying what you've learned in a practical way. People trust you because your words and actions always align. They know they can count on you in good times and bad. They also know they can count on you for laughs, thanks to your witty observations and funny anecdotes! This year, you're encouraged to change a way of life that's no longer sustaining you.