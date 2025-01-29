Mariana Salinas is the owner of the Kundalini yoga hub and School of Consciousness Sadhana Works, situated in a quiet and quaint mews style street, right in the heart of Palma. Also known as Dr Mariana Harpreet, Marian has a PhD in Modern Literature, as well as holding numerous other certifications including Meditation Instructor, Therapist and is a Master of Kundalini Yoga. I met with Mariana in order to find out more about the person behind the Sadhana Works community.

Tell me about where you grew up Mariana, and why you chose Kundalini Yoga.

I grew up with Kundalini Yoga. My mother was already a Kundalini Yoga teacher in Mexico since I was six. She took me at a very young age to all the Kundalini camps in the US and I really grew up close to that community, the teachings and mantras. She then introduced me to Deepak Chopra when I was 18, and started my training with him shortly afterwards. I immersed myself and became a certified meditation teacher of Deepak’s Primordial Sound Meditation School. I traveled to Egypt with Deepak, which was an amazing experience. After that I dedicated myself to study, doing two master’s degrees in psychotherapy and a PhD in literature, looking for the relationship between narrative and identity. I continued working with Kundalini, as well as training in family constellation, and craniosacral therapy. I continue to be passionate about learning and self development.

What brought you to Mallorca?

I came here to the island in 2013 with my then husband, who was Mallorcan. I wanted to find a place where I could raise my kids in a healthy, non-violent environment, connected to nature, with culture and tradition. I thought Mallorca was the perfect place for that. Raising my kids here has been one of the biggest gifts and privileges Even though my marriage didn’t work out,I decided this was going to be the place where I wanted to stay, raise my kids, and build my own community. It enabled me to combine all my experience, training and knowledge into one place, and Sadhana Works was born.

What does the name stand for?

Sadhana is a Sanskrit term used to refer to a daily spiritual practice. Sadhana represents a disciplined surrendering of the ego, in which the practitioner uses tools such as asana, pranayama, meditation and chanting on a daily basis. Sadhana Works opened in 2020 in Bendinat, and I moved it to San Feliu in the centre of Palma in 2021. It started like a project of love and passion and service for my new community in Mallorca.

So what is your vision now for Sadhana Works?

I feel Sadhana Works is already well-established as a community place. I ‘ve tried to build Sadhana Works into a solid brand when it comes to well-being and consciousness. One of the main things for me is that Sadhana Works remains authentic. The teachers that come and teach are very high-quality teachers, with many coming from abroad, to include Deepak, Jai Dev, and Vikrampal, who are considered top teachers in the world.

My idea is to keep building it as a place for the community, for the local people who live here, as well as for those visiting the island, that they know they’ll get very authentic, well-curated consciousness expanding, spiritual and wellness events in Mallorca. I wish for all people to feel welcome and nurtured. It’s a really feminine energy, with a familial feel. Noone wants to have a hierarchy, and I want everyone to feel welcome. Businesses are changing more towards that feminine energy where it’s more about bringing different talents and community and growing more in a horizontal, than in a vertical way.

Tell me a little about some of your events for 2025.

Apart from our regular daily practices, we have an extensive retreat line up for the year. For Valentine’s I have a retreat called Fall in Love with Yourself, on February 14th. The essence, obviously, is exactly that. Falling in Love with Yourself. I think any relationship we try to establish with someone else must start with how the relationship is with ourselves, first and foremost. So, that’s the core essence of this retreat. It’s there to explore the relationship with yourself in order to then be able to explore other relationships. It’s a small retreat, with no more than 14 participants.

In March, I have the first glamping retreat, 21st to 23rd. It’s reconnecting to the sacredness of Earth as a way to reconnect to your own sacredness.

Then in May, 20-25, we have a 5 night Radiant Power of Women with Gurmukh and myself. It’s an invitation for women to laugh, dance, sing, meditate and love together. When Women are aligned and in their best energy, they can become pure channels for uplifting a whole community. Women hold infinite Creative Force, and are powerful when they are Radiant. Women can bring peace and healing to any community. This retreat will be truly transformative, and help unblock anything that feels stuck in your life.

In June, 2-4, I have my teacher Svagito Liebermeister coming for Family Constellations. Additionally this coming weekend January, 25, 26, in Sadhana Works, I will personally hold a Family Constellations workshop. This is an incredibly powerful workshop, with the essence of family constellations looking at the subconscious patterns in the family line that are triggering certain unconscious patterns in your life; they come from your lineage, we all have that. It’s bilingual in English and Spanish. It’s a great way to start the new year, to leave all those old familial patterns behind you, ready to embrace the new year with a new and fresh approach.

For me personally, I started attending Mariana’s classes late last year. As a writer and entrepreneur, with a busy mind and work schedule, I find Mariana’s classes to be a great way to keep my ‘monkey’ mind occupied, whilst learning a diverse and interesting array of meditation techniques, as well as keeping my body supple. Her classes can be challenging, and yet are never too advanced for a beginner to attend. You will find Sadhana Works at Carrer de Sant Feliu, 17.

For more information on all of Sadhana Works retreats you can visit www.wellnesstraveller.co/retreats or email me at hello@wellnesstraveller.co