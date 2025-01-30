This week’s new English-language films include Companion (2025), a thriller about a billionaire’s mysterious death, and A Different Man (2024), where an actor’s drastic transformation leads to unexpected consequences. Continuing in cinemas are The Brutalist (2024), a post-war architectural drama, Babygirl (2024), a high-stakes romantic affair, A Real Pain (2024), a family history journey, and Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), an animated adventure. Also showing is A Wake (2019). Captain America: Brave New World (2025) premieres February 14. Check listings below for showtimes. See you at the movies!

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Companion (2025)



Starring Sophie Thatcher, Harvey Guillén and Jack Quaid. Director Drew Hancock. Plot A billionaire’s death sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate. Rated R. 1h 34m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Sun), 3.55pm (Sat), 4pm (Fri & Wed), 8.45pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 10.30pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

A Different Man (2024)

Starring Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson. Director Aaron Schimberg. Plot An aspiring actor undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance, but his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare. Rated R. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.15am (Sat & Tue), 4pm & 7.25pm (Sun), 4.15pm (Mon & Wed), 4.45pm & 7.55pm (Thu), 5.20pm (Fri), 6.25pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 9.15pm (Fri & Tue)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

The Brutalist (2024)

Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce Director Brady Corbet. Plot When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Rated R. 3h 34m. Awards Nominated to 9 BAFTAS and winner 3 Golden Globes.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 4.30pm & 8.30pm (daily)

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.05pm & 5.55pm (Thu), 4.10pm (Mon & Wed), 4.30pm & 6.10pm (Sun), 4.45pm (Sat), 4.50pm & 7.25pm (Fri), 7pm (Sat, Mon & Wed), 7.15pm (Tue),

Babygirl (2024)

Starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. Director Halina Reijn. Plot A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Rated R. 1h 54m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.40pm (Tue), 4.50pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)

A Real Pain (2024)

Starring Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova. Director Jesse Eisenberg. Plot Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, but their old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. Rated R. 1h 30m

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.40pm (Sat), 5.10pm (Tue)

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Seth Rogen. Director Barry Jenkins. Plot Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Rated PG. 2h.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5pm (daily)

A Wake (2019)

Starring Noah Urrea, Scott Cox and Sofia Rosinsky. Director Scott Boswell. Plot The children in a religious family clash with their parents as they prepare for the wake of their brother, Mitchel. Teenage Mason desperately tries to reach his lost identical twin through spiritual means. Rated NR. 1h 37m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun)

COMING SOON ON FRIDAY FEBRUARY, 14

Captain America. Brave New World (2025)

Starring Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler and Rosa Salazar. Director Julius Onah. Plot Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Rated PG-13. 1h 58m. To premiere on Friday, February 14. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium Porto Pi and Cinesa Festival Park.