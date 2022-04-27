Travel Agents from Chicago, Miami and New York are visiting Mallorca to learn about the island’s tourist infrastructure, culture, sports, gastronomy and hotels and the Serra de Tramuntana.

The trip was organised by the Fundació Mallorca Turisme del Consell, to help United Airlines market its direct flights from New York to Palma, which begin on June 3.

“They will spend four days in Mallorca and two in Minorca to see what’s on offer here,” said Tourism Director, Lucía Escribano.

First impressions have been very positive.



“It’s about getting to know a new destination that is already being marketed by United Airlines,” said Escribano. “The first direct flights to the Island are almost fully booked, which shows us that Americans are really interested in Mallorca.

This week the travel agents will visit a number of places, including sa Foradada, Cap Rocat, Valldemossa, Deya, Cabrera, Puerto Portals, boutique and beach hotels, Palma Cathedral, Palma Old Town, the caves of Artà and the Rafa Nadal Academy.

“Being able to fly direct from New York to Mallorca and have so much on offer when they get here has really boosted expectations,” said Aviba Association President, Francesc Mulet.



Foundation 365



Palma City Council's 365 Foundation is planning a presentation about Palma in June or July in New York.

"We want to promote Palma and Mallorca as a destination in the North American market and the presentation in New York will be attended by representatives from Fundació 365, Meliá, Iberostar, Marriott, Riu and HM, revealed Foundation Manager, Pedro Homar.

A promotional campaign is also planned in several US cities, including Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York.